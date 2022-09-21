County Awards Incentive Grant to Lovettsville Co-op

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a proposal to provide a $60,000 grant to support construction of the Lovettsville Cooperative Market.

The money will come through the Economic Development Authority as part of the county’s business incentive program.

The co-op is a 7,500-square-foot grocery store under construction near Lovettsville’s Town Center neighborhood. The store was decades in the planning as area residents sought to create a local alternative to their grocery trips to Purcellville or Brunswick, MD.

It was the organizers’ commitment to supporting local farmers and rural businesses that landed the grant.

Normally, the nonprofit wouldn’t quality for incentive funding through the county’s program. For instance, the $1.8 million capital investment falls short of the $5 million policy threshold, the average employee salary is below the county’s average wage of $71,000, and the county is not competing with another locality or state for the business.

Still, Department of Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer said the business is expected to have a positive impact in supporting area agricultural businesses. Under the proposed grant provisions, the co-op will commit to using local vendors for at least 25% of total store sales and at least 50% of its in-season produce, meats, and craft beverage. The $60,000 equates to about three years of projected local tax revenue to be generated by the project.

“Because they have committed to a portion of their supplies to come from the local area, we think this is something that is worthwhile to support their efforts and fits in well with our Loudoun Made Loudoun Grown program,” he said.

Supervisors agreed.

“That’s going to be a big deal to our farmers,” Supervisor Tony Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) said. “It’s going to be really great.”

Supervisor Caleb Kershner (R-Catoctin) said he knows Lovettsville-area residents need a local store.

“This is desperately needed. This is going to be an anchor type grocery store,” he said, adding, “Even Middleburg—way out in the middle of nowhere—has this little Safeway.”

“I think it’s going to be a huge hit. I think people will be coming from all parts of Loudoun and beyond to shop here,” Buffington said.

County Chair Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) recalled meeting with co-op founders, Pam Baldwin and her late husband Malcolm, several years ago to learn about their plans. She noted that the grant amount was reduced from the original request and would provide important seed money to get the venture up and running.

But in addition to the economic impacts, she said the county grant also supports the vision of a prominent conservation advocate who died in 2018.

"It feels like this is part of an homage to Malcolm because he was a wonderful human being," she said.