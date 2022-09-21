Blue Ridge Hospice Expands Leadership, Hires Executive Director

Blue Ridge Hospice has expanded its leadership team as it works to continue growing and developing new programs to provide serious illness and end-of-life care.

Jennifer Martin has been promoted to the newly created position of executive director of Blue Ridge Hospice, President and CEO Cheryl Hamilton Fried announced. She is joined by Dr. Brendan Flynn in the newly created position of chief medical officer, and Dr. Julie Landrio who fills Flynn’s previous position as medical director.

“The Blue Ridge Hospice Board of Directors during the past 18 months has been looking at ways the organization can best fulfill its mission as the area’s first provider of hospice and serious illness care,” Hamilton Fried stated. “The result—so far—has been adoption of a pilot program to provide palliative care in area nursing homes and assisted living communities, with the goal eventually to bring the service to individual patients residing in a private residence. Since receiving approval from the Commonwealth of Virginia, we also have begun work on creation of Blue Ridge Independence at Home to launch the area’s first and exclusive PACE (Program of all Inclusive Care for the Elderly) program.”

PACE provides care for seniors beyond primary care, with team members including a doctor, nurse, home care coordinator, social worker, dietitian, physical therapist, occupational therapist, recreational therapist, pharmacist, dental assistant, and others. The program also provides transportation to and from a local PACE site where participants can socialize and enjoy companionship while accessing medical care, and PACE home coordinators visit the homes of participants to see what modifications they need for a safe environment.

Martin has held every possible role a nurse can fill during her 24-year career at Blue Ridge Hospice, including as Chief Clinical Officer for the past four years. Under her leadership, Blue Ridge Hospice has consistently scored among the highest in Virginia on Medicare’s hospice quality ratings.

Flynn joined Blue Ridge Hospice in 2015 as Medical Director. He has 17 years in the field of hospice and palliative care, having worked with not-for-profit hospices in Florida and Colorado before coming to Virginia. He has gained fellowship status with the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine, is board certified in Family Medicine as well as Hospice and Palliative Medicine and is a certified Hospice Medical Director.

Landrio has served as a staff physician at Blue Ridge Hospice since 2018. She has decades of experience providing care, and in her new role will oversee Blue Ridge Hospice’s patient care teams and continue to provide direct patient care.

Blue Ridge Hospice’s palliative care specialized medical care for people living with a serious illness, intended to provide relief from the symptoms and stress of the illness and improve quality of life for both patient and family. The nonprofit provides that care across the region including the City of Winchester and of Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Loudoun, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah, and Warren counties. Learn more at brhospice.org or call 540-313-9200.