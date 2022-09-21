Belmont Ridge Road Safety Study Public Comment Opens

Loudoun County is hosting an online public comment period on the Belmont Ridge Road Corridor Safety and Operational Study, from Wednesday, Sept. 21 through Wednesday, Oct. 5. To watch a recorded presentation and submit a comment, visit the project page at loudoun.gov/belmontridgeroadstudy.

The study examines current and future traffic conditions on the road from Northstar Boulevard to Evergreen Mills Road. Among other findings, the study identified the intersections with Ryan Road, Legacy Park Drive and Creighton Road as crash hot spots. The resulting recommendations will identify potential improvements along the road, and ways to encourage bicycle and pedestrian travel.