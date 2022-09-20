Loudoun Affordable Rental Loan Qualifiers Selected

Loudoun County staff members and the Board of Supervisors’ finance committee have recommended a list of six firms for eligibility to apply to the county’s new Rental Housing Acquisition and Preservation loan program.

The list could also bring three new affordable housing developers into Loudoun.

The program is meant to help retain affordable multi-family rental units in Loudoun that may otherwise be redeveloped or priced higher, by making gap financing available to help firms buy and preserve them. The program emphasizes quick turnarounds compared to other affordable housing funding to help applicants acquire properties before they go off the market. To streamline that process, interested firms must annually prequalify, allowing the county to skip a lengthy screening process when they seek a loan.

In the first year of pre-qualifying applicants, seven firms responded, and six were found to be qualified and experienced affordable housing developers according to a county staff report. A seventh did not provide required documentation by the deadline.

Staff members and the finance committee recommended the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing, Enterprise Community Development, Fairstead Affordable, Green Street Housing/Good Works, SCG Development Partners, and Wellington Development Partners. Enterprise, Fairstead and SGC, while experienced in the region, have not worked in Loudoun before.

The committee on Sept. 13 voted to recommend those firms 3-0-2, with Supervisors Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) and County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) absent. Supervisors are expected to approve the list tonight, Sept. 20.

The county had already previously made a large loan from the fund, offering Winn Development $4.75 million to help buy Sommerset Retirement Community. That proposal was also awarded $1.3 million in state and federal money.

As of Sept. 1, there is $2.45 million available in the Rental Housing Acquisition and Preservation fund.