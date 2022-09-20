Letter: Ken Reid, McLean 

Editor: I was in Leesburg last Tuesday and attended a parents rally at the School Board admin building in Ashburn, which I saw advertised on Facebook.

It was held during the School Board’s business meeting, so I decided to go inside the building to check out the discussion.

I have been in that building dozens of times —my kids attended Loudoun County Schools and I co-chaired the Joint Board of Supervisors School Board Committee. But never did I or members of the public have to walk through a metal detector and empty their pockets like I had to do to get into the meeting.

There were at least seven armed guards, too. And, the dais where the board members sit was cordoned off so no member of the public can go up to them during breaks or when the meeting adjourns.

Never in my 10 years serving on the Leesburg Town Council or Loudoun Board of Supervisors did we require this kind of security and we had numerous controversial topics and tense meetings with speakers spewing emotion and anger. Yes, law enforcement was in the room, but never did we cordon ourselves off from the public or media.

This School Board seems more concerned about its security than that of the students who’ve been sexually assaulted in the schools.

What are these people afraid of? I recognize tensions have been high, even before that June 2021 meeting which ended in a raucous. I recognize a number of members have received threats, but let’s examine why.

It’s because these parents are upset and frustrated at what is being taught to their kids, notably, the sexualized books and materials. They feel ignored and sidelined, and when children are at stake, citizens can be doubly angry and upset.

But have any of these School Board members met behind closed doors with any of these people to talk about their concerns, or are these taxpayers only allowed to address them for one or two minutes behind a microphone during public comment and with armed guards watching them? In my experience, a number of electeds tune these people out anyway during public comment.

And, I was informed that only one School Board member has held town halls with a variety of constituents. That’s pretty sad, if true.

Did any of these School Board members learn about “conflict resolution,” or, are they so fearful of insulting the NAACP and anti-racist base and unions, who support the lowering of standards at the Loudoun Academies and other efforts to remap the curriculum to indoctrinate kids into thinking whites are evil oppressors and blacks and brown people are perpetual victims of “institutional racism” and “white privilege”?

Is this where one of Virginia’s best school systems is these days? I am so glad my kids are not in LCPS today.

Or, perhaps these board members are so confident they will be re-elected in 2023 that they can behave in this arrogant smug way and continue to kick dirt in the faces of their opponents?

This School Board needs to look at history and start talking to the folks and get a meeting of the minds, if this is possible.

Loudoun saw a Democrat-Independent Board of Supervisors get thrown out in 2003 for kicking dirt in the faces of the property rights activists opposing downzoning and then the GOP board elected that year was thrown out in 2007 for kicking dirt in the faces of folks concerned about rampant growth and collusion with developers.

But do the liberals in power really think this is the end of competitive elections here? We shall find out with the November special elections for School Board openings in Broad Run and Leesburg.

As it says in Proverbs: “Pride goes before ruin, Arrogance, before failure.” History is replete with politicians who lose their seats for being arrogant, aloof and dismissive

Ken Reid, McLean