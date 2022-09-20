Letter: Karla McGovern, Leesburg 

Editor: I am writing to express my displeasure about what happened in downtown Leesburg during September’s First Friday.

Supporters of the Republican candidate for the House of Representatives and local candidates endorsed by the Republican Party were on three corners of King, Loudoun, and Market. They were aggressive in trying to get your attention and take their literature. You had to go by them to get in or out of the closed section of King Street. At one point, a large group of them paraded up the street waving political signs and flags, interfering with the people on the street.

As the weather was beautiful, the street was quite crowded. They were careless with their poles, even bumping into people. I expect that many people sitting outside enjoying dinners and drinks found it disruptive and invasive to their enjoyment of First Friday.

I know that an important midterm and local election is coming up on Nov. 8. I know that it is common for political candidates to campaign during Leesburg events, including talking to voters and passing out flyers, “vote for so-and-so” stickers, etc. I have no objection to this type of activity.

However, what the Republican supporters did during First Friday went way beyond normal campaigning and veered straight into complete obnoxiousness. None of their actions would convince me to vote for any of the candidates they support. In fact, I am seriously considering avoiding First Friday until after the election, unless the campaigns agree to stop this type of intrusive action.

Karla McGovern, Leesburg