LAWS Hires New CEO Gilmore

The LAWS Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services Board of Directors has hired a new chief executive officer, Debra Gilmore. She started on Sept. 19.

Gilmore joins LAWS with 30 years of experience in child and family welfare, from working as a youth residential counselor and volunteer women’s shelter case manager to nonprofit and governmental executive leadership. She is also a licensed attorney and certified project management professional.

“Our search committee was focused on identifying candidates that could help grow LAWS’ capabilities to ensure we can continue to provide best in class services for our community. We are impressed with Debra’s combination of human services expertise and passion, proven effective leadership, and project management skills. We are confident that she will immediately add value and help the LAWS team continue its evolution,” LAWS board Chair Terry Allen stated. “We are very happy to share the appointment with the community and all of our partners. We would also like to thank Samantha Clarke, our Chief Operating Officer, for her outstanding performance as Interim CEO while we conducted our search.”

Gilmore also has experience as a national leader and expert in child and family welfare.

She co-developed Family Asset Builder, a trauma-informed intervention for working with families who frequently encounter the child welfare system. During her tenure as district manager at the Oregon Department of Human Services, where she oversaw child welfare and self-sufficiency programs across a five-county area, she worked with community partners to expand child advocacy center services into a large, rural county.

She has also published several works including co-authoring the second edition of “Child Protection in Families Experiencing Domestic Violence,” a guide for child welfare agencies across the country funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and is a recipient of that agency’s Adoption Excellence Award.LAWS is Loudoun County’s designated nonprofit service provider for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, teen dating violence, stalking, and child abuse. Learn more at lcsj.org