Former Loudoun School Counselor Pleads Guilty Relationship with Student

A former Freedom High School counselor pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity with one of her students.

Ann Marie Barrett, 42, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea to one count of indecent liberties by a custodian in Loudoun County Circuit Court on Sept. 15, just days before a jury trial was scheduled to begin.

Barrett was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student she was a counselor for between July 1, 2013, and Feb. 9, 2015, according to court documents. The student is transgender and was going through the physical and hormonal transition process while attending Freedom High School.

Court documents say while he was a sophomore, Barrett invited him to go to a park with her and her daughter because it was a “wholesome activity” and he was hanging out with the wrong crowd. Barrett also invited the student to have dinner at her house where they cuddled on the couch while watching TV. This happened two or three times before it progressed to kissing and oral sex, according to the court filings. At the time of the sexual relationship, Barrett was 34 and student was 16.

The student spent many hours during the school day in Barrett’s office, even giving him a hall pass that allowed him to leave class anytime. However, according to court documents, she did not allow him to show physical affection while at school.

The relationship continued past his 18th birthday and throughout high school, ending while he was in his freshman year of college. Barrett ended the relationship, according to documents.

In May 2021, the student decided to tell a former teacher about the relationship with Barrett to ensure it wouldn’t happen to anyone else.

Indecent liberties by a custodian is a class 6 felony and carries a sentence of one to five years in in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.

Barrett is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 15.