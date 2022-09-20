At Loudoun Office of Elections, Youngkin Touts Election Security

After a tour of the Loudoun County Office of Elections, which has been besieged by hundreds of records requests around election security, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he has faith in the county and commonwealth’s elections despite the attorney general’s creation of an “Election Integrity Unit” and his own gubernatorial campaigning casting doubts on elections.

During the tour, Loudoun elections staff members walked Youngkin through the various checks security measures and at the Loudoun ballot box. Afterward Youngkin faced questions about casting doubts on the electoral process and the announcement of new policies rolling back rights and protections for transgender students in public schools.

“We have an accurate election process. I think it is dependable, and I’m encouraged by the fact that we are working further to improve it,” Youngkin said, adding “all processes can be improved.” He also pointed to three new laws this year in the General Assembly: requiring the State Registrar of Vital Records to provide the Department of Elections a weekly list of deaths over the previous week, preventing elections officials from accepting gifts from a private individual or nongovernmental entity to fund voter education, outreach, registration, or any other expenses in the conduct of elections; and requiring registrars to report absentee ballots according to the precincts in which voters reside.

“I’m not sure I understand why anyone would be upset by the fact that our attorney general recognizes this, that people have concerns. People have concerns about the election process. And oh, by the way, it’s not just Republicans, it’s Democrats. Let’s just remind ourselves that in 2016 Democrats suggested that the election was stolen,” Youngkin said, referring to concerns about a Russian campaign office hacking, propaganda and disinformation in that election. Gov. Glenn Youngkin meets Loudoun County Registrar Judy Brown Tuesday, Sept. 20. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

The governor also defended the administration’s new model policies, released Friday afternoon, rolling back protections for transgender students established under the previous administration. The new directive gives parents sole control over what names and pronouns school staff may use and preventing transgender students from using bathrooms and lockers according to their gender. After a review period, local school districts will be required to adopt policies in line with the model policies.

“Parents have a need and a right to be involved in their children’s lives, and particularly, most important decisions should have a parent first,” Youngkin said. “That’s not at the exclusion of a teacher or a trusted counselor, but parents should be first there.”

Asked about children who may feel school is a safe place when their parents are not supportive, Youngkin said, “I can’t conceive of a moment where there’s an important thing going on in a child’s life where a teacher, a counselor and administrator, wants to exclude parents. If there’s a safety issue, well then there’s legal protections for that child.”

And with some Northern Virginia school districts already signaling they may not comply with the new policies, Youngkin said, “it’s the law, and so I don’t really have a lot of patience for folks that see a law and don’t comply with it.”

The legality under state and federal law of Youngkin’s new policies has already been called into question. In particular, the edict that transgender students must gender-separated facilities like bathrooms according to their sex assigned at birth may conflict with protections against discrimination based on sex. In 2020, a federal appeals court ruled in favor of a transgender student, Gavin Grimm, who sued Gloucester County public schools for the right to use the bathroom corresponding to his gender. Youngkin to Roll Back Protections for Transgender Students