Manslaughter Charges Filed in Fatal Sterling Crash

Six months after a 23-year-old Maryland man was killed in a Rt. 7 crash, Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged the driver of the car with aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Rogel B. Hernandez Reyes, 27 of Gaithersburg, MD, was arrested Sept. 16 by the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland.

The charges stem from a crash that happened at 2:15 a.m. on April 2 on Rt. 7 near Bartholomew Drive. According to the report, the crash happened when the driver of an eastbound 2020 Nissan Kicks rental car veered to avoid a slower-moving vehicle. The vehicle ran off the road and rolled several times.

A passenger in the Nissan, Orlando J. Rodriguez, 23, of Maryland, died at the scene.

After the crash, the other occupants of the Nissan left the vehicle before the arrival of emergency personnel and did not provide information as to who was driving.

The investigation by the Sheriff’s Office’s Crash Reconstruction Unit determined Hernandez-Reyes was the driver.

Warrants were obtained for his arrest on Sept. 14. He was held in Maryland pending extradition to Loudoun County.