Early Voting Begins Friday; Deadline to Register Oct. 17

Early voting for this November’s general election will begin in Loudoun Friday, Sept. 23 at the Office of Elections and Voter Registration at 750 Miller Dr. SE, Leesburg. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The deadline to register to vote in this November’s elections is Monday, Oct. 17.

On Monday, Oct. 24, in-person early voting will expand to the Loudoun County Government Office at Ridgetop at 21641 Ridgetop Circle, Sterling, and the Dulles South Recreation Center at 24950 Riding Center Drive, Chantilly. There will also be in-person early voting offered on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Carver Senior Center, 200 E Willie Palmer Way, Purcellville, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 is the last day to request a ballot by mail, and the last day of early voting is Saturday, Nov. 5.

This year’s November general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, with voting open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be elections in the 10th Congressional District; for mayor and town council in the towns of Hamilton, Leesburg, Purcellville and Lovettsville; a special election for a seat on the Round Hill Town Council; and special elections for the Leesburg and Broad Run district seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are also three county government bond questions on the ballot.

More information about the Nov. 8 general election, including links to sample ballots, is online at loudoun.gov/novemberelection.