Cyclist Dies After Old Ox Road Crash

A 64-year-old Herndon man has died after being hit by a pickup Sept. 15.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Salvador O. Guevara was riding bicycle on Old Ox Road near Rock Hill Road just before 6 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a Ford F150 pickup that turning left on a green light. Guevara was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Witnesses to the crash who have not already spoken with law enforcement are asked to contact Investigator D. Lake of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-777-1021.