Bluemont Fair Returns to Full Form

The historic Bluemont Fair returned to its former decades-long glory and agricultural roots over the weekend.

Born more than 50 years ago when village leaders sought a way to pay for streetlights, the fair today is one of the most popular events in Loudoun. Crowds of people annually throng in the normally quiet village at the foot of Snickers Gap in the Blue Ridge, on Loudoun’s western border. The fair was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, returned in a smaller form in 2021 with COVID-19 precautions in mind, and was back to its full glory for the first time this year.

This year the fair’s theme was “Bluemont—Our Agricultural Roots,” with an exhibit on the village’s more than 200 years of history in the historic E.E. Lake Store. And the fair featured several music stages, e talks from local authors and historians, draft horses, a petting zoo, fiber arts, lessons on Native American culture, a beer and wine garden, exhibits by local vendors and crafts, and a kids’ play area, among other things to do.

An array of iron implements on display while the blacksmith takes a break at the Bluemont Fair Sunday, Sept. 18. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Paul Muirhead of the Catoctin Area Turners demonstrates his woodworking to the crowds at the Bluemont FairSunday, Sept. 18. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

The Bluemont Fair is a great chance to learn fiber arts and meet some animals up-close.

Air plants and other greenery on display from Solar De-Lights at the Bluemont Fair Sunday, Sept. 18. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Vendors and craftsmen, like Whole Grain Goods, display their artwork and creations at the Bluemont Fair Sunday, Sept. 18. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Artwork on display and for sale inside the Bluemont Community Center at the Bluemont Fair Sunday, Sept. 18. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

The Sweet Maple Singers perform at the Bluemont Fair Sunday, Sept. 18. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

A visitor to the Bluemont Fair enjoys a beer from Dirt Farm Brewing at the fair Sunday, Sept. 18. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]