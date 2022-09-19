Bluemont Fair Returns to Full Form
The historic Bluemont Fair returned to its former decades-long glory and agricultural roots over the weekend.
Born more than 50 years ago when village leaders sought a way to pay for streetlights, the fair today is one of the most popular events in Loudoun. Crowds of people annually throng in the normally quiet village at the foot of Snickers Gap in the Blue Ridge, on Loudoun’s western border. The fair was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, returned in a smaller form in 2021 with COVID-19 precautions in mind, and was back to its full glory for the first time this year.
This year the fair’s theme was “Bluemont—Our Agricultural Roots,” with an exhibit on the village’s more than 200 years of history in the historic E.E. Lake Store. And the fair featured several music stages, e talks from local authors and historians, draft horses, a petting zoo, fiber arts, lessons on Native American culture, a beer and wine garden, exhibits by local vendors and crafts, and a kids’ play area, among other things to do.