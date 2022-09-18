Middleburg Toasts Oktoberfest

The Town of Middleburg held its second Oktoberfest Saturday, Sept. 17.

The town first held its fall festival in 2019, with the second Oktoberfest put off for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And after all that waiting, Middleburg was ready to break out the dirndls and lederhosen, packing into South Madison Street and Federal Street for music, artists, Belgian draft horses, a car show, a stein holding contest, treats like strudels from Sterling-based Little Austria bakery, biergartens and, of course, das Bier.



Little Austria bakery serves up strudels at the Middleburg Oktoberfest Saturday, Sept. 17. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

The beers flow at the Middleburg Oktoberfest Saturday, Sept. 17. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Old Ox Brewery serves up brews at Middleburg Oktoberfest Saturday, Sept. 17. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Crowds pack onto Madison Street for the Middleburg Oktoberfest Saturday, Sept. 17. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Middleburg Town Council member Peter Leonard-Morgan performs the ceremonial keg tapping to formally kick off the town’s Oktoberfest Saturday, Sept. 17. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]



Classic cars such as this Lamborghini Spada bring an Italian flair from Middleburg’s Mille Miglia to the town’s Oktoberfest Saturday, Sept. 17. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Artists display their work in the Artists Alley at Middleburg Oktoberfest Saturday, Sept. 17. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]