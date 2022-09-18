Middleburg Toasts Oktoberfest

The Town of Middleburg held its second Oktoberfest Saturday, Sept. 17.
The town first held its fall festival in 2019, with the second Oktoberfest put off for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And after all that waiting, Middleburg was ready to break out the dirndls and lederhosen, packing into South Madison Street and Federal Street for music, artists, Belgian draft horses, a car show, a stein holding contest, treats like strudels from Sterling-based Little Austria bakery, biergartens and, of course, das Bier.