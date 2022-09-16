Middleburg Council Approves Street Sign Sales

The recent replacement of street signs throughout Middleburg has provided the town with a new revenue opportunity.

After inquiries from some residents wanting to know if they could have one of the retired signs, the Town Council last week agreed to put 138 of them up for sale. Eschewing the option of an auction, the council opted for a $25 sales price, with proceeds going to the town’s charitable Health Center Fund.

The sale will be offered online, with preference will be given to in-town residents and business. More details will be announced after the sales platform is developed.