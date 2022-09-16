Martinsburg Man Charged with Sex Trafficking, Assaulting Deputies

A 39-year-old Martinsburg man faces a slew of criminal charges following a string of events Wednesday when he allegedly pushed a woman from his moving car in Leesburg and later fought with county deputies after he crashed near Hamilton.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, town dispatchers were alerted shortly after 6:15 p.m. Sept. 14 that someone saw a driver holding a woman by the hair as she appeared to be trying to exit a vehicle on the Leesburg Bypass near Fort Evans Road. Responding officers did not find the car.

About an hour later, a deputy on patrol called town dispatchers to report seeing a woman exit a moving car in that same area. The vehicle fled the scene and the deputy remained to render aid. The woman said she was assaulted and pushed from the vehicle by the suspect, Andrew Hill.

At 9:30 p.m., county deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Harmony Church Road. Arriving deputies found two men at the scene. One of the subjects was Hill, who began to walk away and as the deputy was attempting to detain him. He allegedly assaulted the deputy and another who tried to assist in the arrest. The two deputies were able to take Hill into custody. One deputy was transported to the hospital for treatment.

During that struggle, the second man, Antonio D. Johnson, fled the scene on foot and was located a short distance away. Johnson was found to have an open warrant for aggravated malicious wounding from the Leesburg Police Department. Johnson was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Leesburg Police charged Hill with commercial sex trafficking, abduction, malicious wounding, and assault.County deputies charged him with two counts of assault on law enforcement, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and property damage. He also was held in jail without bond.