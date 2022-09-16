Leesburg Downtown Parking Revenues Double After COVID Suspensions

According to the Quarterly Downtown Public Parking Report presented to the Town Council on Monday, parking revenue is a significant growth area for the Leesburg government.

Overall, downtown parking usage and revenue through the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $402,595. That’s up by $196,596 compared to last year.

The increase is attributed to the resumption of hourly parking fees in the town garage and on-street parking meters, which were free during the COVID-19 pandemic. Collections resumed in March 2021.

While significantly higher, the parking revenues missed the budget mark by 20% overall. That shortfall was attributed in part to vacancies in the enforcement staff, as fines only accounted for about half the budget projection.

The report also noted that a majority of on-street parking meter payments, 58%, are now made through the Parkmobile app. That’s a positive trend because soon that will be the only way to pay. The town plans to remove the meters and transition to an online parking zone system after finding the software used to manage the meters is a cyber security risk.