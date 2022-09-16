Barbara King Lemp, 1931-2022

Barbara King Lemp of Shenandoah Junction, WV, passed away on September 6, 2022, at the age of 91.

Born January 19, 1931, in Frederick, MD, and raised in Lovettsville, VA, she was the daughter of the late George B. and Ellen W. King.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John F. Lemp, Jr., in 2014. She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Clatterbuck of Lovettsville, VA; her brother-in-law, Louis Lemp of Astoria, NY; her son George Lemp (Jennifer) of Santa Rosa, CA; her daughter Vicki Weavil (Kevin) of Winston-Salem, NC; and her son Joel Lemp (Soledad) of Shenandoah Junction, WV; as well as five grandchildren – Stephanie Bjornstrom (Erik) of Plano TX; Sarah Loud (Grant) of Portland, OR; Ryan Lemp of Nashville, TN; Thomas Montle of Winston-Salem, NC; and Angela Lemp of Los Angeles, CA. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren – Grace Bjornstrom, Colton Bjornstrom, and Rachel Bjornstrom, all of Plano, TX; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ms. Lemp graduated from Lovettsville High School (class of 1948) where she was a member of the women’s basketball team. After attending Hagerstown Business College, she worked for lawyer Wilbur Hall of Leesburg before taking a secretarial position at Fort Detrick, MD. Following her marriage to John F. Lemp, Jr., she focused on a career as a homemaker and mother, while also engaging in extensive volunteer work. A woman of faith, she was active in the Lutheran Church – at both New Jerusalem and Zion churches in Lovettsville – teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, aiding youth ministry programs, and leading or participating in innumerable other charitable and service activities. For several years, Ms. Lemp was the local coordinator for the Experiment in International Living, a foreign exchange program that brought numerous international students to the Lovettsville area. She was also a poll worker and active in many local and regional community organizations.

Ms. Lemp was well-known for her warm smile and energetic personality. She appreciated and enjoyed the arts and reading, but was equally devoted to sports. (As anyone who saw her cheer on her favorite football, baseball, and basketball teams can attest). She enjoyed the companionship of many beloved pets, and was a horseback rider for several years. Ms. Lemp loved to travel and had visited most of the U.S. as well many countries in Europe and the British Isles. Always making sure to remember the important occasions in the lives of her family, friends, church families, and community, she was well known for the special cards she created and sent to all, often including the message – “God loves you, and so do I.” A warm and loving woman who truly lived her faith, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will take place Hall Funeral Home in Purcellville, VA from 5PM to 8PM on Friday, September 23, 2022. The funeral service for Ms. Lemp will be held at New Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Lovettsville, VA on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11AM. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Lovettsville, with fellowship afterward at the Lovettsville Fire and Rescue building, Lovettsville, VA. Memorial donations may be made in Barbara Lemp’s name to Lutheran World Relief ( https://lwr.org/ ) or to Zion Lutheran Church or New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, both in Lovettsville, VA.