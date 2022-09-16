Judges taste Loudoun wines at Echelon Wine Bar in Leesburg on Monday, Sept. 12, sampling a record-setting 139 entries. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]
LoCo Living News 

15 Win Gold at the Loudoun Wine Awards

The Loudoun Wineries & Winegrowers Association on Wednesday announced the gold and silver medal winners from among a record number of submissions for the seventh annual Loudoun Wine Awards.

This year there were 139 wines entered into the competition, marking the most wines ever submitted. All are made with 100% Virginia fruit, at are required to be made with at least 75% fruit from Loudoun County. This year, judges handed out 15 gold and 112 silver medals. Gold medals this year went to wines from 8 Chains North, 868 Estate Vineyards, Bluemont Vineyard, Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg, Carriage House Wineworks, Doukenie Winery, Maggie Malick Wine Caves, Three Creeks Winery and Williams Gap Vineyard.

Competition Director and Chief Judge Neal Wavra, owner of Field & Main Restaurant, said in the years he has been judging the competition he has seen Loudoun’s wineries both improve in  quality and expand in variety of their offerings, with new categories now being judged that a few years ago weren’t offered.

“This is probably something that’s been underway for a while, but we’re just starting to see the—pun intended—fruits of their labor,” he said.

And he said where Loudoun excels is in crafting an elegant style of wine, such as the Viogniers, Albariños, Cabernet Francs and Bordeaux-style blends. He said those are distinguish Loudoun as “something specifically special.”

At Field & Main, he said, those styles both pair well with a wide variety of plates and meet the demand for local food and drink with a sense of place.

“People who travel out to us are traveling to taste farm food, to taste a food of place. And they’re not only interested in food of place, they’re interested in drink of place, and these wines certainly fall into place,” he said.

The biggest awards of the year are still be to announced. The medal-winning  wines will  be  poured  at  the  Grand  Tasting  Reception at Lansdowne Resort and Spa on Friday, Oct. 14, before the ceremony where the wineries association will announce the best-in-show Grand Award, best-in-class by varietal category, and Loudoun County’s Winemaker  of the Year, Winegrower of the Year and Wine Ambassador of the Year.

Loudoun Wineries & Winegrowers Association Event Chair Sarah Walsh said she has also seen the county’s wine offerings continue to grow.

“We do have some new wineries, so there is small amount of that playing into it, but also the younger wineries now have a bigger breadth of wine available that they feel comfortable putting forward,” she said. “So I think it is an increase in wine quality.”

As Loudoun’s winemakers refine their craft and expand their capabilities, they are supported by a local industry that Walsh said stands out among winegrowing regions for being community-oriented.

“They’re truly your neighbors,” she said. That was also the case at Walsh and her husband Nate’s Walsh Family Wine, which they founded in 2014. They started growing grapes on the four-acre Bethany Ridge vineyard near Waterford while still working day jobs, then expanding to lease another 20 acres at Twin Notch Farm. They spent several years borrowing space at Sunset Hills, where Nate Walsh was the longtime winemaker, and other vineyards.

And in 2019, they bought the former North Gate Vineyard, now Walsh Family Wine—where they share their vineyard space with other winegrowers.

“Our goal with that space has always been to be really involved in the community, and for everyone to feel like that’s a place that they can come and feel at home, and welcome, and inspired,” she said.

As hospitality businesses continue to rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic, Walsh said Loudoun’s winery business in some cases saw its profile as DC’s wine country grow even more over the past two years.

“If you were a winery who was less event-focused, but you had space for people to come and spread out, you had more people coming,” she said. “Because you have all this traffic, and people around the beltway and around DC where, during COVID, they were looking for places to go where they could be outside, spread out and meet their friends.”

And she said many hands help make the annual wine awards happen.

“The impact of the awards and the gala is so good for our industry and the community that it brings together,” she said. “I just am so grateful for all the people that come together to make this awards ceremony happen for the community.”

Loudoun Wine Award Dinner tickets are $125 per person and include the grand tasting reception, the awards ceremony and dinner. Get tickets at 2022loudounwineawards.eventbrite.com.

Loudoun Wine Awards Competition Results

WineryWine Name / Vintage
8 Chains North Furnace Mountain Red 2019
868 Estate VineyardsSauvignon Blanc 2021
868 Estate VineyardsViognier 2020
Bluemont Vineyard2021 Albariño
Cana Vineyards & Winery of MiddleburgAlbariño 2021
Cana Vineyards & Winery of MiddleburgChardonnay 2020
Carriage House WineworksCabernet Franc 2020
Carriage House WineworksPetit Verdot 2020
Doukenie WineryZeus 2019
Maggie Malick Wine CavesAlbariño Reserva 2021
Maggie Malick Wine CavesMag’s Leap 2020
Three Creeks Winery Melange Rouge 2020
Williams Gap VineyardCabernet Franc 2021
Williams Gap VineyardMountain Valley 2020
Williams Gap VineyardPetit Manseng 2020

SILVER MEDAL WINNERS

WineryWine Name / Vintage
50 WestAlbariño 2021
8 Chains North Loco Vino White 2021
8 Chains North Merlot 2019
8 Chains North Sauvignon Blanc 2021
868 Estate VineyardsMeritage 2020
Bluemont Vineyard“Blush” Sparkling Rose
Bluemont Vineyard2019 Ascent
Bluemont Vineyard2021 Sauvignon Blanc
Bluemont VineyardPiquette Blanc 2021
Boxwood Estate Winery Sauvignon Gris 2021
Bozzo Family Vineyards2nd Act 2020
Bozzo Family VineyardsErin Viognier 2020
Bozzo Family VineyardsForte Ruth 2020
Bozzo Family VineyardsRayCwiert Cabernet Franc 2020
Cana Vineyards & Winery of MiddleburgLe Meritage 2019
Cana Vineyards & Winery of MiddleburgPetit Manseng 2021
Cana Vineyards & Winery of MiddleburgPetit Verdot 2019
Cana Vineyards & Winery of MiddleburgRhapsody in White 2021
Carriage House Wineworks2019 Red Barouche Red Blend
Carriage House WineworksTannat 2019
Doukenie WineryCabernet Sauvignon 2020
Doukenie WineryMandolin 2020
Doukenie WineryPetit Verdot 2019
Doukenie WinerySauvignon Blanc 2020
Doukenie WinerySyrah Tannat 2021
Doukenie WineryVintner’s Reserve, 2019
Doukenie WineryViognier 2020
Endhardt VineyardsFervor Red 2019
Fabbioli CellarsCabernet Franc 2021
Fabbioli CellarsCabernet Franc Reserve 2019
Fabbioli CellarsSomething White 2021
Fabbioli CellarsTré Sorelle 2018
Forever Farm and VineyardCabernet Franc 2021
Forever Farm and VineyardNorton 2021
Greenhill Vineyards2021 Chardonnay Reserve
Greenhill Vineyards2021 Chenin Blanc
Hillsborough VineyardsOpal 2021
Hillsborough VineyardsPetit Verdot 2020
Iron Will Bright Side 2020
Iron Will Jakes Blend 2020
Iron Will Primera Edicion 2020
Iron Will Silver Lining 2020
Lost Creek WineryAllure 2019
Lost Creek WineryChardonnay 2021
Lost Creek WineryChardonnay Barrel Select 2021
Lost Creek WineryGenesis 2019
Lost Creek WinerySerenity 2021
Lost Creek WineryTrinity 2019
Maggie Malick Wine CavesAlbariño 2020
Maggie Malick Wine CavesAlbariño 2021
Maggie Malick Wine CavesCaptain’s Cuvee, 2020,
Maggie Malick Wine CavesFortissimo 2019
Maggie Malick Wine CavesFortissimo 2020
Maggie Malick Wine CavesIt’s So Big! 2020
Maggie Malick Wine CavesKaleidoscope 2019
Maggie Malick Wine CavesKaleidoscope 2020
Maggie Malick Wine CavesMerlot 2020
Maggie Malick Wine CavesPetit Manseng 2021
Maggie Malick Wine CavesPetit Verdot 2020
Maggie Malick Wine CavesSauvignon Blanc,2021
Maggie Malick Wine CavesTnT 2019
Maggie Malick Wine CavesTnT 2020
Maggie Malick Wine CavesUnoaked Chardonnay 2021
Maggie Malick Wine CavesViognier 2021
October One VineyardAlbariño 2021
October One VineyardCabernet Franc 2020
October One VineyardCabernet Sauvignon 2021
October One VineyardMerlot 2019
October One VineyardRose of Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
October One VineyardViognier 2021
Sunset HillsCabernet Franc Sunset Red 2021
Sunset HillsRose of Cabernet Franc 2021
The Barns at Hamilton StationCabernet Franc 2019
The Barns at Hamilton StationChardonnay 2019
The Barns at Hamilton StationMalbec 2019
The Barns at Hamilton StationPetit Verdot 2019
The Wine Reserve at WaterfordFirst Harvest Petit Manseng 2020
The Wine Reserve at WaterfordLost Somewhere Petit Verdot 2019
The Wine Reserve at WaterfordWhite Blend 2019
Three Creeks Winery Cabernet Franc 2020
Three Creeks Winery Petit Manseng 2021
Three Creeks Winery Viognier 2021
Two Twisted Posts WineryCabernet Franc 2020
Two Twisted Posts WineryChardonnay 2020
Two Twisted Posts WineryMerlot 2020
Two Twisted Posts WineryThomas Great 2017
Two Twisted Posts WineryThomas Great 2019
Two Twisted Posts WineryVidal Blanc 2021
Two Twisted Posts WineryViognier 2020
Walsh Family WineBethany Ridge Sauvignon Blanc 2021
Walsh Family WineChardonnay 2019
Walsh Family WineRuss Mountain Merlot 2019
Walsh Family WineTannat 2019
Walsh Family WineViognier 2020
Williams Gap VineyardFieldstone 2019
Williams Gap VineyardRound Hill Red 2020
Williams Gap VineyardVidal Blanc 2020
Willowcroft Farm VineyardsAlbariño Reserve 2021
Willowcroft Farm VineyardsAssemblage Select, 2020
Willowcroft Farm VineyardsChardonnay Cold Steel 2021
Willowcroft Farm VineyardsPetit Verdot 2020
Willowcroft Farm VineyardsRose of Sharon 2021
Willowcroft Farm VineyardsSeyval Blanc 2021
Zephaniah Farm VineyardAdeline 2019
Zephaniah Farm VineyardCabernet Franc 2017
Zephaniah Farm VineyardChambourcin 2017
Zephaniah Farm VineyardFriendship 2019
Zephaniah Farm VineyardLate Harvest Petit Manseng 2020
Zephaniah Farm VineyardPossibilities 2019
Zephaniah Farm VineyardRose NV
Zephaniah Farm VineyardThree Captains 2017
Zephaniah Farm VineyardThree Captains 2018
