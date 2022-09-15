Leesburg Staff Plans Mainstreet Program Outreach

Following last September’s decision to explore the creation of a Main Street program for the town, representatives of the Department of Economic Development will begin the outreach process by meeting with business this month.

The department plans a combination of in-person visits, phone calls, online surveys, and public forums to explain the benefits and requirements of the program. This will also help determine the level of interest of expanding the program beyond the exploratory Tier 2.

After assessing the interest, a presentation will be made to the Town Council in January on whether to move forward with the program.

Learn more at leesburgva.gov/mainstreetprogram.