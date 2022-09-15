Hunter Grafton deButts, 73

Hunter Grafton deButts, Sr., age 73, of Leesburg, VA, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, VA.

Born the oldest son of five children to parents Elmer (“Jack”) deButts and Doris H. deButts, Hunter grew up on Grassley Farm in Waterford, VA, and graduated from Loudoun Valley High School, Class of 1968.

In February 1969, Hunter was drafted and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War as an infantryman, rank Army Specialist 4, until January 1971. After serving, Hunter returned home to work alongside his father as a dairyman, and later worked as an auctioneer and real estate broker. His career led him to sales and telecom work overseas in Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Russia, sparking a passion for travel that prevailed throughout his life. In the early 2000s, after recovering from Lyme Disease, he became devoted to his own health, and found his true calling by helping others along their personal health journeys. His business gave him the opportunity to travel around Asia, where he settled in Thailand, spending half of his time until the pandemic in 2020.

A friend to all, Hunter loved to share experiences with those around him. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and marksman, and it was with joy he brought friends and family to his favorite spots on the Chesapeake Bay or the Outer Banks to fish on his boat, or to Grassley Farm for target practice. He passed these skills on to his children and grandchildren, teaching them a love for the outdoors through fishing and safe shooting.

Hunter inherited a love of animals, a characteristic shared and passed down through the deButts family. Throughout his life, Hunter held special relationships with cats, dogs, horses, groundhogs and birds, to name a few. His open door policy at his apartment in Leesburg welcomed all dogs of the neighborhood, squirrels, and hummingbirds.

An active member of his community, Hunter marched with the American Originals Fife and Drum Corps, and con- tinued to serve his country by volunteer- ing as a member of the Virginia Defense Force. During the pandemic, Hunter contributed his time to a local organization that provided meals and staples to those in need.

Hunter is survived by his son, H. Grafton deButts, Jr., daughter-in-law, Beth Maskey deButts, and two grandsons, Brennan and Thomas; his daughter, Jordan deButts, and son-in-law, Robert McMillen; his sister Candice deButts Hubbard, and brother-in-law Garry Hubbard; sister Desiree deButts Farren and brother-in-law Kenneth Farren; brother Richard deButts; and brother Victor deButts and sister-in-law Bridgette deButts.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, September 19 at Halls Funeral Home in Purcellville, with Rev. Craig Newman officiating. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at Halls Funeral Home from 12:00 – 1:00pm. Burial to follow funeral service at Hillsboro Cemetery.

Donations may be made to a veterans organization of the donor’s choosing.