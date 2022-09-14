Superintendent Recommends Rebuilding, not Renovating, Park View High School

At the Sept. 13 School Board meeting, Superintendent Scott Ziegler announced that he intends to recommend that the Loudoun County School Board rebuild Park View High School rather than renovate it.

In his report, he recommended that the School Board consider funding the replacement in the Capital Improvement Program.

For months, Sterling community members have spoken during School Board meetings asking for a rebuild of the Title One school, citing problems like flooding, extreme temperatures, a cramped lunchroom and broken bathroom toilets and sinks. One student mentioned a recent fire and said the school felt like a “microcosm of the world.”

At the Aug. 9 meeting several teachers including Liz Thomas, a social studies teacher at Park View, and Julie Cacciola, an art teacher, spoke about the conditions at the school and the desire of the community to rebuild it.

Cacciola said teachers, parents and students have held information meetings in the community and canvassed the neighborhoods to make people aware of the persistent issues at Park View High School. She shared a comment from a mother of four children slated to go to the school. She said the mother told her “I didn’t think that Park View in Sterling mattered to people of authority in this county.” Cacciola said their crew is determined to make a new school building for Park View a reality, and issued a plea to the School Board to “help make this a reality.”

Thomas said she had gone door to door as well, and said she was struck by the number of people who spoke candidly about conditions that existed when they were students and what the students now face. She went on to say that the community “is incredibly aware of the building’s issues, and by extension seem to be extremely supportive about demanding a new construction.”

“Moreover, almost everyone I spoke to agreed that renovations, no matter how extensive, would absolutely not be sufficient,” she said.

Riverside High School senior Rebecca Weinburg spoke up about the disparities she sees between her school and Park View, and asked how a school in the same county, 20 minutes from her, doesn’t have the same opportunities or assistance as her school. She pointed out that while she sits in a spacious lunchroom at Riverside, some kids at Park View have to sit on the floor to eat their lunch.

“Park View deserves a safe learning environment and equitable funding that will support the school’s needs. Loudoun County needs to put its existing schools ahead of the new ones being built and not let them fall apart,” Weinburg said. She ended with a plea to Ziegler and the School Board to “please consider rebuilding the school as soon as possible, so all kids in Loudoun County can share the same opportunities and safe learning environment.”

Park View was built in 1976 and has undergone five renovations since its opening, according to Loudoun County Public Schools spokesman Wayde Byard.

According to the Loudoun County School Board’s adopted capital budget, the school was set to undergo a $42 million improvement project, with design funding set for 2023 and construction set to begin in 2024. The improvements included an addition to the school to accommodate the growth of the alternative high school at Park View, William Obediah Robey High School; one baseball and one softball press box; tennis court lighting; an artificial turf field and lighting for one practice field; a reconfigured and secured vestibule; additional office space for administration and counseling staff; additional fine arts storage; and marching band storage and a marching band tower and other associated building renovations.

Funding for a ticket booth and concessions at the school were approved previously and slated in the Fiscal Year 2022 capital program initiatives and again in the FY2023 capital improvement goals.

“The building was designed at a time when education looked vastly different,” Ziegler said Tuesday. “Today’s educational environment needs to be one that encourages collaboration, exploration, creativity, and communication. I believe that the best way to craft this type of environment for the Park View community is to replace the school.”

“Additionally, I’ve tasked staff with developing policy for Board consideration that will enable us to systematically evaluate our aging buildings and make informed recommendations to the Board. We need to make sure our CIP equitably addresses the needs associated with both growth and aging infrastructure,” he added.

School Board member Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) said she wanted to “publicly state her support of the replacement of Park View High School.”

A community information meeting for the Park View cluster will be held Nov. 10 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Park View High School auditorium.

The superintendent will present his recommended Fiscal Year 2024 Capital Improvement Program budget to the School Board on Nov. 15.