Nonprofit Plans First Children’s Business Fair

The talents and ingenuity of Loudoun young entrepreneurs will be on display Sunday during the inaugural Children’s Business Fair.

Held at the Moorefield Station Community Park from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 18, the event will feature more than 90 youths who have setup more than 50 businesses.

“Today’s youth are tomorrow’s business innovators and leaders. The Children’s Business Fair gives students the opportunity to spread their entrepreneurial wings and get a head start on promising business careers,” said Jeff Sandefer, founder of the Acton School of Business, one of the sponsors of the fair.



To prepare for the fair, participants created their own product or service, developed a brand, built a marketing strategy. They then open for customers at this one-day marketplace.

For more information, please contact Loudoun Children’s Business Fair Team at loudouncbf@gmail.com.