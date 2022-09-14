Neighbors Question Round Hill Reservoir Sale

As the Town Council nears closing on the sale of Round Hill’s long-decommissioned reservoir, neighbors are objecting to the process used to find a new owner.

Several residents of the Tree Crops Lane neighborhood where the 13-acre reservoir property is located attended the council’s Sept. 7 meeting to raise concerns including about the structure of the Request for Proposals used to solicit bids, the inclusion of additional property in the deal after the RFP was issued, and about the danger that could result from a breach in the dam.

Mayor Scott Ramsey said the sale was scheduled to close no later than Sept. 30 and that the council followed required procedures for the private sale of the land. Although some of the neighbors said they would likely pay more for the property than resulted from the RFP process, Ramsey said there were no plans to reopen solicitations.

The town stopped using the reservoir as a public water source in the 1990s.