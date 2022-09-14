Lowry’s Crab Shack Awarded for Patriotism

The John Champe Chapter of the Virginia Sons of the American Revolution presented the owners of Lowry’s Crab Shack a certificate of commendation for exemplary patriotism in their display of the American flag.

To earn the commendation, a business or homeowner must light the flag at night and replace it when it is worn, tattered, or soiled.

The award was presented in front of their restaurant by Compatriots Rhett Wade and Barry Schwoerer.

The SAR chapter is open to those with a Revolutionary Patriot in their family tree. For information, email the secretary at secretary-vassar@virginia-sar.org.