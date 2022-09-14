Joyce Ann “Susie” Gustavson, 1942-2022

Joyce Ann “Susie” Gustavson died September 7, 2022 in Leesburg, Virginia. She lived her active adult life in Fairfax County before moving into a nursing home in Leesburg.

She was born August 11, 1942 in Washington, DC to the late Robert and Mary Elizabeth Stanton. When she was born the doctor said she looked like a Susie and she didn’t know her legal name until starting kindergarten.

She graduated from Fairfax High School in 1960. Susie worked various government jobs starting at the age of 16 in the Pentagon. She even donned a hard hat as a safety inspector for OSHA. She retired as a legal secretary after working many years at law firms. Her typing and short hand skills were like non other.

Susie’s greatest joy in life was her children. Her son, Scott Gustavson who predeceased her in 2014; she leaves, Carrie Gustavson Whitmer & Ingrid Gustavson all of Leesburg, Virginia; Grandchildren Hanna Whitmer, Bronson Whitmer, Finn Gustavson, Declan Gustavson and Britta Gustavson. There was nothing she would not do to support and encourage all of them. She also survived her siblings David Stanton, Alice Stanton, and Carol Stanton.

She had a great love for all her friends especially her 40 plus year annual girlfriends beach trip, music, entertaining, politics, reading club, volunteering and laugher.

Susie made friends where ever she went and could light up a room with her warm personality and love of people.

A celebration of life will be held at the Lightfoot Restaurant on September 25 from 2-5pm.

In lieu of flowers donations can made to The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health.

Please share condolences with the family www.LoudounFuneralChapel.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of JOYCE ANN “Susie” GUSTAVSON please visit our Sympathy Store.