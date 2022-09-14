Google Eyes Free Wi-Fi in Downtown Purcellville

Supervisor Tony Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) this week announced plans by Google to offer free high-speed Wi-Fi service along North 21st Street.

The offering is part of the company’s good neighbor initiative in counties across the country where it has data centers.

If the project moves forward, Google would fully fund the equipment, installation, and Wi-Fi services for at least three years. Buffington said there could be future opportunities to expand this program to other locations around town.