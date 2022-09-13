McQuillan Named Loudoun Hunger Relief Chair

Charlie McQuillan has been elected the new chair of the Loudoun Hunger Relief Board of Directors.

McQuillan has served on the board since 2014, including on the Executive Committee as Secretary, during a time of unprecedented growth. He is General Manager, Federal Health Markets, for Octo Consulting, and lives in Ashburn. He is joined on the leadership team by Vice Chair David McOmber, Secretary Lorna Campbell Clarke, and Treasurer Roman Blazauskas.

Longtime board Chair Carol Barbe will continue her board service as Immediate Past Chair.Barbe, the president of Backflow Technology, served an unprecedented eight years as chair, and oversaw a shift toward healthy and whole food choices, significant organizational growth, and unprecedented demand for Loudoun Hunger’s services particularly during the height of the pandemic.

“I want to personally thank each member of Loudoun Hunger Relief’s Board of Directors. Every person makes a unique and valuable contribution to the organization’s direction and governance through their volunteer service,” McQuillan said. “Thanks go to the directors who have completed their terms and are now LHR board alumni. I am grateful that Carol Barbe is remaining to lend her guidance as Immediate Past Chair. LHR will continue our work to provide high quality food assistance, and to be crisis responders with regard to hunger and food security.”

Loudoun Hunger Relief has been serving the community since 1991. Last year, the nonprofit served 14,000 Loudoun residents with about 2.3 million meals, and distributed 2.8 million pounds of food. For more information visit loudounhunger.org or call 703-777-5911.