Loudoun Supervisors Approve Dulles, South Riding-Area Townhouses

County supervisors have approved separate rezonings to permit 61 townhouses near Dulles Town Center Mall and 41 townhouses near South Riding.

At Colonnade, a project on an undeveloped parcel within Dulles Town Center at the corner of City Center Boulevard and Stefanie Drive, supervisors approved an application to rezone 4.15 acres from commercial zoning to residential use to permit 61 townhouses. The property is surrounded by other residential development, and the mall across the intersection.

At Mountain View Residential, supervisors approved up-zoning 6.33 acres of residential land to permit 41 townhouses on Hopestone Terrace, between Savoy Woods Estates and the Reserve at South Riding. Currently, that site contains a vacant house, garden center, and some forest. The property is surrounded by other residential development. A majority of speakers at public hearings opposed the rezoning, citing density incompatible with the area, increased traffic congestion, pedestrian safety, and impacts to wildlife and water.

Supervisors approved the applications 8-1, Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) opposed to both.