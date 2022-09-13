Loudoun Health Commission Seeks Volunteers

The Loudoun Health Commission is seeking members to fill the four vacant seats of nine positions.

“Health Commission members play an important role in advising the Board of Supervisors about public health needs in the county. The commission also provides a forum for health care providers, businesses, government and education leaders to exchange ideas,” said Loudoun County Health Department Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “With the Board’s recent disbanding of the Lyme Disease Commission, the Health Commission will also be taking on the responsibility of increasing awareness about Lyme disease prevention in the county.”

Those interested in serving on the commission can go to loudoun.gov/advisory for information on how to apply for that as well as the county’s numerous other advisory boards.