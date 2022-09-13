Loudoun Free Clinic Unveils $500K Renovation

The Loudoun Free Clinic on Monday unveiled its newly renovated space, which grew its capacity by 500 patients to be able to see up to 1,500 patients.

The $500,000 renovation project was supported by a grant from the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation—money that went much further thanks to services donated by E4H Architecture and WSP systems engineering company. With that money and working within the same footprint at Inova Loudoun’s Cornwall campus, the waiting room was expanded, more private office spaces and patient care rooms were created, the nurse’s station was renovated for safety and privacy, the utility room was split into separate “clean” and “dirty” rooms, and other work to improve the clinic’s capacity, quality of care, and the safety of its employees.

And, Executive Director Maribeth Sheehan said, “certainly our patients are very, very impressed as they come in to see the new clinic.”

Loudoun Free Clinic Development Officer Erin Gulick said the renovations, along with renewed outreach work, will allow the clinic to serve more of the estimated 16,000 Loudouners who qualify for the clinic’s services. The clinic offers free healthcare to uninsured, low-income adults making up to 300% of the federal poverty level—in 2022, up to $83,250 a year for a family of four.

Sheehan and Claude Moore Foundation Senior Deputy Executive Director Dr. William A. Hazel said the renovation project started with an outdoor lunch meeting in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as Sheehan was just settling into her job. The pandemic prompted Hazel to take a tour of the clinic.

“Virginia’s unique in having these free clinics. Not every place does,” he said. “And particularly before the Medicaid expansion, we had so many people that that had no place to go.”

He thanked the clinic’s board members, “because this is one of the most important things that you can do for people.”

Sheehan also thanked Inova Loudoun, which provides the space for the clinic along with things like lights, utilities and housekeeping.

“I just can’t thank everybody enough. ‘Thank you is not a strong enough word,” she said. “I’m just so proud of what we’ve accomplished here.”

Learn more about the Loudoun Free Clinic, donate or apply to be a patient at loudounfreeclinic.org. Learn more about the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation at claudemoorefoundation.org.