Chamber Announces Small Business Awards Finalists

The Loudoun Chamber has announced the names of the 24 finalists for the 28th Annual Loudoun Small Business Awards.

The finalists are competing for the top honors in six industry categories. The winner in each category will then square off for the title of the Loudoun Small Business of the Year.

Winners will be announced at the annual awards gala on Friday, Nov. 4 at Westfields Marriott in Chantilly.

The 2022 finalists were chosen by several blue-ribbon committees of Loudoun business leaders and industry experts.

The People’s Choice Award honoree will be selected from a week of online voting by the public. Those polls close Sept. 15.

The finalists are:

Superior Service Business of the Year: CEO Consulting Group, Dulles South Chantilly Automotive, Toth Financial Advisory Corporation, and You’ve Got Maids of Northern Virginia.

Destination Business of the Year: EatLoCo, Escape Room LoCo, Morven Park, and Stone Gables Bed & Breakfast

Health & Wellness Business of the Year: Athari BioSciences, Dulles Life Smiles, Insight Into Action Therapy, and The Dental Company of Leesburg.

Virtual Business of the Year: ARM Consulting, BB Insurance, FreshEye Innovative Solutions, and Lifecycle Sherlock.

Nonprofit Organization of the Year: 100 Women Strong, Legacy Farms, Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy, and P.A.S.T.A. (Peers and Students Taking Action).

Main Street Business of the Year: G.A.M. (Graphics and Marketing), SpeedPro Northern Virginia, The Difference Baker, and Watermark Woods – Native Plants.

For more information and gala registration, go to loudounchamber.org/events/sba.