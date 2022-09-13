Alleged Arsonist Charged with Attempted Murder

The Sterling man accused of setting fire to two cars and the front of a home Sept. 4 has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and four other felonies, according to the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Julian Darius Karapetkov was arrested Monday following an investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Just after 4 a.m. Sept. 4, county dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a house fire on Whittingham Circle. Fire and rescue units from Loudoun and Fairfax Counties responded to find two vehicles on fire in the driveway and fire showing from the front of the residence.

Two occupants had evacuated the home after hearing loud explosions from the vehicle fires. The agency estimated damages to the vehicles and home at $200,000.

Investigators found evidence indicating an accelerant had been used to intentionally set two vehicles and the house on fire.

After consultation with the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Karapetkov was charged with two counts of attempted murder in the commission of arson, burning or destroying a dwelling house, two counts of burning or destroying personal property exceeding $1,000, and stalking.

He was held on without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. A preliminary hearing in Loudoun County District Court is scheduled for Oct. 25.