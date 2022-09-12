Two CRT Rallies Planned at Tomorrow’s School Board Meeting
Two rallies on the same topic—critical race theory—but from different points of view will be held when the Loudoun County School Board meets Tuesday afternoon.
“Eraced,” a rally against CRT, will be held at the division’s administration building from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13.
At the same time and same location, a pro-CRT rally will also take place. Its intent, according to rally founder Heather Gottlieb, is to gather peacefully to show support of teaching accurate history, CRT, and social emotional learning at division schools.
Eraced is a movement that “loves life of every race and color and sees all mankind as one blood and equally valuable,” according to an event flyer.
Clint Thomas, a father of a Loudoun County student and one of the rally organizers said in a press release, “Parents have had enough. Enough of the division caused by LCPS policies on race, gender, and equity which have dumbed down and lied to our kids and led to increased mental health issues.”
Elicia Brand, president and co-founder of Army of Parents and rally organizer said in a press release, “We want the good, bad, and ugly of American history to be taught in our schools. We want slavery and racism to be discussed. We want it taught within a framework of compassion and understanding, designed to unify not divide, educate not blame and shame. We stand firmly against any policy, action, or teaching that infers one group of people is inferior or superior to another, discriminates based on skin color, supports the bigotry of low expectations and that is anti-American.”
It will feature 10th District Congressional candidate Hung Cao, candidates for both the Leesburg District and Broad Run District School Board seat, Moms for Liberty, Army of Parents, The Loudoun County Republican Women’s Club and Fight for Schools. John K. Amanchukwu Sr., a former college football player turned pastor, speaker and author of the book “Eraced: Uncovering the Lies of Critical Race Theory and Abortion” will speak. Other speakers include Erin Roselle Poe, president of the Loudoun County Republic Women’s Club and Vice President and Co-founder of Army of Parents; Fight for Schools Executive Director Ian Prior; Moms for Liberty Loudoun President Cheryl Onderchain, Loudoun moms Xi Van Fleet and Shawntel Cooper, Republican 10th District Committee Chairman Geary Higgins, NOVA High School Republican Club President Michael Gregory and others, according to a press release.
Gottlieb said in an email that critical race theory really just means “that while learning about American history and economics and healthcare (and anything really) that we need to consider the experiences of Black people and people of color.”
She said that 57% of the county students are non-white and said she believes that percentage makes CRT appropriate for students here.
Gottlieb said it’s acknowledging that Black people and people of color experience life differently, and their experience matters. She added that it’s not about feeling guilty about one’s ancestors being oppressors. She said many times, racism is an unconscious thing, and people don’t realize they are doing it until they start to learn more about it.
“We want the Black community and the community of color to understand that we are going to show up for them and we aren’t going to back down,” said Gottlieb in an interview.
Gottlieb organized the rally because she wanted the community to know there is a loud majority that do not agree with the message coming from the other side. She said she can’t imagine what Black people and people of color in the community are feeling when they see anti-CRT talk all over the media and don’t see pushback from the community. She said she couldn’t sit by and do nothing after she heard about the Eraced rally.
“This really is a grassroots effort. It’s just individual people who really feel this is important,” Gottlieb said. She said she began organizing the rally two weeks ago, created a Facebook event and has been sharing it to let people know about the rally.
Gottlieb said the rally is meant to show why it’s important to learn about other cultures, accurate history and how differently people are treated based on the color of their skin.
“A lot of people want to talk about fascism or bash the other side. That wasn’t the intent,” she Gottlieb.
“But if we want to make a difference and move the needle, we have to show up together for everything,” she added.
Both rallies will be held outside the school administration building at 21000 Education Court in Ashburn.
6 thoughts on “Two CRT Rallies Planned at Tomorrow’s School Board Meeting”
The fact that Gottlieb consistently refers to black people and people of color separately tells you how divisive she is. How are black people not people of color?
Why do Democrats always organization counter-rallies? Why do they hate the principles of 1st Amendment and insist on showing up and shouting down different opinions? Why don’t Democrats actually embrace diversity of thought?
Wow, nice to see Gottlieb being honest about pushing CRT in schools and judging every group outcome from a racial perspective. This would be a disaster for kids. Instead of teaching core skills, INCLUDING the ability to analyze real data to determine whether there is bias, the Leftists want to teach kids to focus on race and assume all differences in group averages must be because of “racism”. Not only is that toxic but it is the antithesis of becoming educated.
At least now there are no false claims that Democrats are not pushing CRT in LCPS.
I wish Clint Thomas would avoid generalities such as “Parents have had enough.” After all, there’s a wide range of individuals who care for children. And I daresay they all don’t agree with Mr. Thomas. For example, I helped raise my nephews due to an absentee father. Why should I be denied parental status? On a brighter note, Happy Positive Thinking Day Loudoun!
CRT was conceived by marxists in order foster division and tear down society.
It is an historically inaccurate philosophy that portrays white people as guilty of racism and black people as systematically oppressed because of skin color. CRT ignores human individuality and reduces us to our racial identity. It ignores individual responsibility for success in life. CRT perpetuates victimhood that inhibits success in life.
CRT is a poisonous, politically motivated initiative that has no place in our children’s education, despite the nice words it’s advocates use to describe it.
Heather Gottlieb, I assume, is white. So she is just another white person with “white-guilt” out to prove that she is not racist because she believes in CRT. Her argument that CRT is appropriate because the majority of students are non-white is rubbish and dangerous.
1. Are majority of all children in this county non-white, or just those that go to public schools?
2. Regardless, it should not matter. CRT teaches children that, at a high level, white people are bad and inherently racists. It teaches our kids to hate the country they live in because it was founded by slave owners and all systems created are systematically racists. It teaches our kids to learn through the lens of color versus teaching our kids that color shouldn’t matter. What matters is who you are as a person.
History is history. No one is arguing that history should not be taught. Including the stains of this country. But what I have a problem with is teaching our kids that one color are oppressors and they likely are racists or have racist tendencies. I have a problem in teaching our kids that they should hate their country because of the time period it was founded within — breaking news — this country was not the only nor first to have slavery; it was common back then and there are still countries that continue that practice today. I have a problem with teaching our kids that we should “cancel” the founding fathers because they practiced what was common then.
We should be teaching our kids accurate history, but also to be proud of their country. We have evolved and will continue to evolve, which makes this country so great. We, as a country, have done so many good things around the world between fighting for what’s right, innovation, humanitarian efforts, etc. etc. But the far left only wants to teach the ugly and stains of this country, and to show how disgusting this country is.
Maybe Ms. Gottlieb should travel to Iran or North Korea or Venezuela or Cuba and see if we are just as bad as those countries before she tries to have our kids taught to hate America.