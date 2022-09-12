Photo Gallery: Dogs Swim at Leesburg’s Ida Lee Park

The dogs got their turn in the pool at the 14th annual Dog Swim at AV Symington Aquatic Center at Ida Lee Park on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The dog-only swim gives local pups the chance to have fun in a safe, enclosed area while swimming off-leash with other dogs. All dogs had to be six months old, legally licensed, vaccinated, and wearing a visible dog license, and there was a veterinarian on-site as a precaution. And every year the pool is packed with pooches.

The dog swim is the last event of the year before the recreation center closes the outdoor water park for the winter.

Dog have their day at the annual Dog Swim at Leesburg’s A.V. Symington Aquatic Center Saturday, Sept. 10. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Dog have their day at the annual Dog Swim at Leesburg’s A.V. Symington Aquatic Center Saturday, Sept. 10. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Dog have their day at the annual Dog Swim at Leesburg’s A.V. Symington Aquatic Center Saturday, Sept. 10. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Dog have their day at the annual Dog Swim at Leesburg’s A.V. Symington Aquatic Center Saturday, Sept. 10. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Dog have their day at the annual Dog Swim at Leesburg’s A.V. Symington Aquatic Center Saturday, Sept. 10. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Dog have their day at the annual Dog Swim at Leesburg’s A.V. Symington Aquatic Center Saturday, Sept. 10. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Dog have their day at the annual Dog Swim at Leesburg’s A.V. Symington Aquatic Center Saturday, Sept. 10. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Dog have their day at the annual Dog Swim at Leesburg’s A.V. Symington Aquatic Center Saturday, Sept. 10. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]