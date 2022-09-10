General Assembly Elects 2 Loudoun Judges

Loudoun’s courthouse is set for a shuffle in December following General Assembly action during Wednesday’s special session.

The legislature cemented its decision to not re-elect Circuit Court Judge Jeanette A. Irby to a second eight-year term by appointing District Court Judge Matthew Parke Snow to her bench seat starting Dec. 1.

The assembly then elected Leesburg attorney William R. Fitzpatrick to fill Snow’s District Court seat for a six-year term, also starting Dec. 1.

Irby was elected to the bench in 2014 to fill the seat of retired Judge Thomas D. Horne. Her term expires Dec. 1. In January, she was endorsed for reelection in the state Senate, but her name was pulled from the nomination list by the House of Delegates. That action followed a December 2021 joint meeting of the House Courts of Justice Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee during which she was questioned about low scores in the Judicial Performance Evaluations.

Snow was elected to the District Court judgeship in 2020. He is the former law partner of now Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj and District Court Judge Lorrie Sinclair Taylor. His past affiliation with Biberaj, who has drawn criticism for her progressive criminal justice policies, prompted Senate Republicans to abstain from voting on his election.

Fitzpatrick is a principal with Sevila, Saunders, Huddleston & White. Prior to joining the firm in 2000, he served as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Loudoun County and an assistant public defender in Fairfax County and Roanoke.

Snow and Fitzpatrick were recommended for the positions by the Loudoun County Bar Association, which vetted applicants for the seats.