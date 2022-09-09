Purcellville Firefighter Charged in Car Burning

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office yesterday charged a volunteer firefighter for allegedly burning his 2021 Honda Civic.

According to the agency, on Aug. 12 members of the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System responded for an auto fire located off Samuels Mill Court east of Leesburg. Investigators determined the fire was incendiary in nature and on Sept. 8 charged Matthew Christopher Bush with the felony crime of burning or destroying personal property valued over $1,000.

Bush was arrested in Jefferson County, VA, and was held without bond in the West Virginia Eastern Regional Jail pending extradition to Loudoun County.

Bush was a volunteer member with the Purcellville Volunteer Fire Company, which he joined in June 2022. He has been suspended from that company and the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System. In announcing the arrest, the agency stated that all Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System members, including Purcellville Volunteer Fire Company members, undergo a comprehensive background check including fingerprinting, and a criminal and traffic check of their adult and juvenile records. The county code also includes regulations for conduct and discipline in the fire-rescue service