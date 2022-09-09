Motorcyclist Dies in Dump Truck Crash

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning on Gum Spring Road.

According to the report, at 7 a.m. Sept. 9 a motorcycle rider was traveling north on Gum Spring Road toward Rt. 50 near the Prince William County line when he struck by a dump truck. The rider died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Witnesses to the crash who have not already spoken with law enforcement are asked to contact Investigator M. Lotz at 703-777-1021.