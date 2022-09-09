Loudoun Communities Reflect on 9/11 Attacks

The national day of mourning now known as Patriot Day will include several local ceremonies to honor the memories of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorists attacks.

In Lovettsville, the town square will be filled with 2,977 American flags, representing each person killed in the attacks. A ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue through noon.

In Leesburg, residents and first responders will gather at Freedom Park at 5 p.m. Sunday for the town’s annual Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony. Held at the town’s Freedom Memorial, the program will include remarks by Mayor Kelly Burk and a wreath-laying. The memorial will remain open until 9 p.m. for residents to visit.

At 6:30 p.m., the Town of Purcellville will hold a ceremony at the First Responders Monument near the Bush Tabernacle. The monument includes a piece of steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center and stone from a barn near Shanksville, PA. The guest speaker will be Virginia State Police Sergeant Mike Middleton, who responded to the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001 and was involved in the immediate rescue.

Also in Lovettsville, One Family Brewing will hold its second annual The Freedom Celebration on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10, with craft beverages, live music, food trucks and fireworks. Proceeds will help build a Gold Star Families Memorial, a home for a wounded warrior and support deployed troops. Advance tickets required at onefamilybrewing.com.