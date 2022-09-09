Letter: John Smith, Sterling

Editor: We need to keep a much closer eye on our democrat elected officials in Richmond.

Apparently, last year, our General Assembly Democrats passed a bill that was signed by our Democrat governor that tied our state emissions policies to that of California. Whatever California decided would apply to Virginia.

This year, leftist California politicians decided to mandate that by 2026 one-third of all vehicles sold in California must be zero emissions. If not, automakers would be charged a $20K tax on each vehicle sold.



Now that California law applies to Virginia. Guess who will end up paying for that surcharge? The buyer. You and me.



Prices for cars are already through the roof (thanks to Biden). But Virginia Democrats, like Sen. Boysko and Sen. Bell, are OK with penalizing Virginia citizens with another $20K tax on top if we don’t comply with California standards.



I’m tired of Democrat mandates. It used to be that Democrats were the party of the blue-collar worker, the little guy. Not anymore.



Today’s Democrats (start by thinking Biden, Wexton, Boysko, and Bell) are the party of the elite, woke, politically correct, divisive, high inflation, we-know-better-than-you, angry, knee-bending, corrupt, two-tiered justice, open borders, high crime, judge-others by-the color-of their-skin, boys can be girls, keep parents out of education, and be like California.



Have you had enough of Democrats yet?



Say no to Democrat leaders. Say yes to change. Vote Republican.



John Smith, Sterling