Ruth Burton, 96

Ruth Jeanne Burton was called to heaven on July 30, 2022, at the age of 96 in Sewell, New Jersey. Previous to moving to New Jersey, she had lived in Leesburg for 20 years.

Ruth Burton was tenacious and independent. This served her well in a life rescuing, sheltering, placing, and adopting countless animals in need. She worked for many SPCAs around the country and was on the Board of Supervisors of the Norfolk Zoo. There she cared for a baby monkey that became to be known as Ruthie. Ruth was also on several radio and television shows to discuss pets.

Ruth handled education programs for a large shelter in Norfolk, Virginia. She would take various animals to schools, hospitals, and detention homes, teaching children to leave wild animals in the woods and show love to their pets by feeding, brushing, and walking them, as well as getting their pets spayed or neutered.

Ruth became interested in medicinal herbs, not only for people, but also animals. She studied many aspects of holistic care under well known practitioners. Her interest in herbs and animals culminated in her writing a small book called Herbs for All Creatures, where she documented stories of how she helped various animals.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Cherie, her son, Steve, son-in-law Bob, and daughter-in-law Natalie, as well as six grandchildren and five great children.

There will not be a local service for Ruth; instead, she would want to be memorialized by individuals helping animals in any way they can.