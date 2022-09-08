Round Hill Residents Win Petition to Keep Mosby Court Name

Following an appeal by all six homeowners living on the street, a divided Round Hill Town Council last night voted not to seek a name change for Mosby Court.

The cul-de-sac had been slated to be renamed as part of the Board of Supervisors’ push to remove names associated with the Confederacy and slavery from public spaces.

Mosby Court, named for the Confederate cavalry colonel, was one of several Round Hill-area streets on the county’s list, but the only one that is completely inside the town limits, leaving the naming decision entirely up to the Town Council.

Other nearby streets in the Hillwood Estates subdivision are named after Confederate generals: Lee, Jackson, Longstreet, Pickett, Hampton, and Hill. The county, in cooperation with the town, is in the process of asking residents on those streets to help pick new names. The generic-sounding Hill Circle has been exempted from the exercise. Hampton and Longstreet streets cross the town/county boundaries. Lee, Jackson, and Pickett streets are entirely in the county.

Mosby Court residents, several of whom have lived on the road for decades, first reached out to the town in July after learning about the plan to rename their street. They had not been notified of the plan because letters announcing It were sent inadvertently to homes on Mosby Drive in Leesburg, a street that so far has not been targeted for renaming.

Mosby Court in Round Hill.

The residents attended the Sept. 7 Town Council meeting to continue their appeal. They said they don’t associate the name of their neighborhood street with events that happened more than 150 years ago and that the name has never been raised as a concern by anyone living there. They asked to be left alone and spared the costs and inconvenience of transitioning to new addresses.

A majority of council members cited the unanimous wishes of the residents in voting to support their request.

“If this is what the citizens want, we should abide by their requests,” Vice Mayor Mary Anne Graham said.

That position also was supported by Council members Michael Hummel and Paul Jones. Councilman Jesse Howe did not attend the meeting, but submitted a letter supporting the position of the Mosby Court residents.

Mayor Scott Ramsey, who does not get a vote on town issues except to break a tie, urged the council to change the name. He said the timeline of the street names was an important factor. He noted that at the time the Hillwood Estates subdivision was created in 1963, Loudoun County was deeply embroiled in Massive Resistance—the state government’s policy to block desegregation of public schools. Ramsey said the names of Confederate officers were selected in an overt attempt to intimidate those pushing for integration and equal rights—and to make sure the “right people” moved into those new homes.

“This is just history. History sucks sometimes,” he said.

Ramsey said taking the Confederate names off the street signs was a case where the public interest should supersede the private interests of the Mosby Court residents, who he noted were not to blame in the controversy.

“The public interest is to undo what was done in 1963 and to say that it was wrong,” Ramsey said.

Council members Sean Lloyd and Isaac Pacheco voted against the motion to not change the name.

Prior to the development of Hillwood Estates, Mosby Court had been named Lyneldo Lane.