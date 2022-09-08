Letter: Heather Earley, Sterling Park

Editor: My husband and I are long-time Sterling Park residents. My husband is a Park View graduate, our oldest son graduated in 2022, and our youngest graduates from Park View in 2025. We’re familiar with the history and results of attempted renovations at the school.

We’ve seen our tax money poured into state-of-the-art schools throughout the county. Other schools received building additions, cafeteria expansions, larger gymnasiums and auditoriums, music and arts wings, and additional classroom space, while renovations at Park View have meant reducing the two-story library to one-floor to create small classrooms; classrooms divided with paper-thin walls to convert them into two, storage closets converted to classrooms, and the school store converted into storage space.

Students eat lunch in a cramped cafeteria, endure sweltering temperatures in classrooms, wait in excessive lines to use bathrooms that lack mirrors and inoperable toilets and sinks, and navigate overcrowded and unventilated stairwells and hallways that make daily maneuvering challenging and in the case of an emergency, gravely dangerous. The building is riddled with asbestos from the floor tiles to the glue securing chalkboards to walls. Considering these conditions, a safe renovation of Park View would take twice as long as a new build.

So why rebuild? Park View was built on a smaller piece of property than most of the schools in the county and is extremely limited in its ability to expand. A multilevel structure is the only way to provide a school that accommodates the existing and anticipated growing number of students.

Heather Earley, Sterling Park