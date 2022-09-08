Leesburg Woman Charged in Domestic Homicide

A Leesburg woman has been charged with second-degree murder following a domestic-related homicide that occurred Wednesday night at a residence north of Leesburg.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Fording Branch Court home shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 7 for a reported shooting.

An adult male victim was found dead inside the home. On Thursday, detectives were working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to confirm his identity.

The suspect, Alicia R. Carroll, 28, was located nearby the home and taken into custody. She lived at the home with her mother and father, the agency said.

She is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and shoot in the commission of a felony. She is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.