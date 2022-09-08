Fields Farm Park Opponents Find Support Among Town Leaders

As Loudoun County’s Fields Farm sports complex nears the construction stage after decades of planning, the project is facing strong opposition from residents of the adjacent Mayfair neighborhood and members of the Town Council and Planning Commission.

During a two-hour community briefing with a delegation of the county’s parks and recreation and construction staff members Wednesday night, residents questioned the need for new athletic fields, mounted objections to the impacts of noise and lights, and raised concerns about safety as many more cars would be channeled through their community.

Some members of the Town Council and Planning Commission claimed they had been kept out of the loop on the project—by the county government or their own staff—and disputed assertions that town leaders previously had signed off on elements of the plan, most recently with a 2019 town limits boundary line adjustment to accommodate the development plans.

A key concern of residents is the extension of the neighborhood’s main street, Mayfair Crown Drive, to Rt. 690. Although town and county staff members noted that link had been depicted on the plans of both jurisdictions for many years and the final pre-construction documents are under review, council and commission members told residents they would seek to halt it.

The community meeting was a prelude to a Sept. 22 town Planning Commission public hearing on the rezoning, special exception and commission permits required to build eight lighted ballfields and a 260-space commuter parking lot on the property. The land was purchased by the county more than two decades ago for the purpose of establishing a lighted sports complex as an alternative to installing lights on the fields at Franklin Park, although a later Board of Supervisors ultimately voted to permit lights there.

Loudoun County Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services answers questions about the Fields Park Park plans during a Sept. 8, 2022, community meeting in Purcellville.

Purcellville Town Manager David Merkarski and Mayor Kwasi Fraser speaker during a Sept. 7, 2002, community meeting on the Fields Farm Park plans.