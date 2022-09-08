Everett Sentenced in Fatal Crash

Former Washington Commanders defensive back Deshazor D. Everett on Thursday was sentenced to serve three months of house arrest and fined $2,500 as a result of a Dec. 23, 2021, crash in which his girlfriend died.

The crash happened on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road. Investigators said Everett was driving over twice the posted 45 miles per hour speed limit when he lost control and his 2010 Nissan GT-R left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over. The victim, Olivia S. Peters, 29, was a passenger in the car. She was transported to StoneSprings hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Everett was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter. In July, District Court Judge Deborah C. Welsh approved an agreement proposed by county prosecutors and defense attorneys, with the approval of Peter’s family, to reduce the charge to reckless driving.

During the Sept. 7 sentencing hearing, Welsh handed down the maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and a fine of $2,500, but suspended nine months of the jail time and agreed to permit house arrest for the three-month active sentence.

The Commanders released the six-year veteran and former team captain from its roster in March.