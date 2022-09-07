Letter: John Witmer, Hillsboro

Editor: With the approach of early voting in Virginia, I want to remind the voters of the 10th Congressional District of the voting record of our representative, Jennifer T. Wexton.

Early in her second term, Ms. Wexton voted for H.R. 1, a bill which would have stripped Virginia of its right-to-work laws and control of its elections if it had been enacted. This vote was directly against the interests of all Virginians and confirmed the fact that Ms. Wexton’s loyalty is first to the Democratic Party and then to her constituents. Ms. Wexton apparently believes that a union card is a requirement to earn a living.

I am not anti-union but I am definitely against taking away a person’s choice of whether or not to join a union. Virginia election laws are some of the best in the nation and I do not believe they should be replaced by federal law, even if such a law was constitutional.

I believe that Ms. Wexton has shown by her continued actions in the Congress that she is a faithful Democratic Party member at the expense of all Virginians and voters of the 10th District in particular. She has faithfully supported all of the Democratic bills that have led to inflation and to the restrictions on energy production which have adversely affected all Americans.

However she may defend her record, her actions speak louder. I do not believe she deserves to be re-elected.

John Witmer, Hillsboro