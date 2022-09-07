Letter: John Smith, Lowes Island

Editor: In a recent public forum with challenger Hung Cao, Rep. Jennifer Wexton said, “The biggest thing we can do is pay someone a living wage.” She also said Democrats have made higher wages a priority.



U.S. workers got higher wages, all right. But the Democrats had nothing to do with it. Those wage hikes were market-driven. Employers raised pay to attract employees during a labor shortage—a shortage linked to federal stimulus funds that enabled workers to sit home.



The Democrats, with their reckless spending, gave Americans lower real wages. Inflation is outpacing most pay raises. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in August that real average hourly earnings decreased 3% from July 2021 to July 2022. The change in real average hourly earnings combined with a decrease of 0.6% in the average workweek resulted in a 3.6% decline in real average weekly earnings over the period.



Wage increases are meaningless as inflation skyrockets. If higher wages are their priority, then Wexton and her Democratic colleagues have failed miserably.



The economy flourished under Donald Trump, and it can thrive again if we elect Republicans like Hung Cao.



John Smith, Lowes Island

