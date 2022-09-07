Hard Swimmin’ Fish Close Out Hillsboro’s Music in the Gap

Hard Swimmin’ Fish, a Frederick, MD-based blues group, closed out this year’s Music in The Gap free summer concert series at Hillsboro’s Old Stone School on Friday, Sept. 2. The series ran from July 8 on Friday nights, with live music, food trucks, and local beer and wine on the lawn outside the school, presented by the Town of Hillsboro and the Hillsboro Preservation Foundation.

For more information on Music in The Gap, go to OldStoneSchool.org. For more information about the Hillsboro Preservation Foundation, visit HillsboroPreservation.org. Hard Swimmin’ Fish perform at Hillsboro’s Music in the Gap concert Friday, Sept. 2. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]