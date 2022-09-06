Women Elevating Women Conference to Kick Off in Bluemont

The two-day Women Elevating Women “Collaborative Pathways” conference featuring panel discussions and speeches from women business leaders across the region will kick off Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Bluemont Station Brewery & Winery.

Estimates and methods of measuring how many businesses are owned by women vary; according the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent 2021 survey, about 21% of all nonfarm employer businesses are owned by women. The 2019 American Express State of Women-Owned Businesses Report, cited by the National Association of Women Business Owners, which counts businesses that are at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by women, reports that 42% of businesses are women-owned.

In its fourth year, the conference focuses on the systemic barriers women face to own and operate a business, and includes discussions around ways to scale a business and sharing strategies for success and economic empowerment.

Keynote speakers include Women Presidents Organization CEO Camille Burns, Comprehensive Women’s Health President and CEO Dr. Angela Marshall, Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. CEO and Xtreme Solutions and ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. founder Phyllis Newhouse, and ELOCEN Group founder and CEO Necole Parker.

The conference begins at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 with a keynote address by Parker followed by a schedule of panel discussions, sessions, a collaborative cook-off. and more speakers. The conference will move to the JPMorgan Chase Regional Headquarters in Washington, DC for its second day. More information is online at wewcrew.com.